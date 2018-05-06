Voltaire Network

France proposes to change the by laws of the OIAC

Voltaire Network
+

For several months, members of a “small group” (Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, Jordan and the United Kingdom) have been trying to eliminate Russia from the UN Security Council.

In the same vein, France has just proposed amending the by-laws of the OIAC, the organization tasked with checking the application of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons – amendments which will lead to changing the meaning of the Treaty—.

The idea is that, since Russia is challenging the Atlantists version of the Skripal matter and the events in Eastern Ghouta, the OIAC might settle issues on what happened and then pinpoint culpability without Russia.

Up until now, the mandate of the OIAC permits it to fact-find but not to go on to make a declaration as to culpability. The organization makes its decision on the basis of a qualified majority.

The French proposition is that going forward, decisions should be taken by a simple majority. This would automatically empower the Western powers and them alone.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “France proposes to change the by laws of the OIAC”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 6 May 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article201017.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The Cycle of Lies
The Cycle of Lies
by Thierry Meyssan
The fiasco of the bombing raid on Syria
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
The Skripal Affair: A Lie Too Far?
by Michael Jabara Carley