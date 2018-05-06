«Current Concerns», n°9, May 2nd, 2018

After the tripartite aggression of Syria

Backgrounds to the crisis in Venezuela, by Alfred de Zayas / “We have to stop wars”, Interview with David Beasley / “If we don’t want a war, there is no way around a policy of détente”, Interview with Gabriele Krone-Schmalz / USA – Declaration Against the Expansion of the Syrian War / France cannot be proud of bombing Syria. The French want a strong leadership, but an independent one, by Roland Hureaux / No reason to rise the all-clear signal, by Karl Müller / We must not let ourselves thoughtlessly being drifted into war. Prudent British voices on the crisis over Syria / The digital transformed and individualised school – an economistic concept without any pedagogical foundation, by Marianne Wüthrich / Natural law and popular sovereignty – important elements of democracy in Switzerland (part 2). Ignaz Paul Vital Troxlers conception of democracy, by René Roca / Nursing – an eternal profession, by Moritz Nestor / Even in medicine it depends on the concept of man. An important book: “Allergien und Phobien, ein Tsunami der Zivilisation”, by Thomas Lippmann.