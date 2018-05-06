Backgrounds to the crisis in Venezuela, by Alfred de Zayas / “We have to stop wars”, Interview with David Beasley / “If we don’t want a war, there is no way around a policy of détente”, Interview with Gabriele Krone-Schmalz / USA – Declaration Against the Expansion of the Syrian War / France cannot be proud of bombing Syria. The French want a strong leadership, but an independent one, by Roland Hureaux / No reason to rise the all-clear signal, by Karl Müller / We must not let ourselves thoughtlessly being drifted into war. Prudent British voices on the crisis over Syria / The digital transformed and individualised school – an economistic concept without any pedagogical foundation, by Marianne Wüthrich / Natural law and popular sovereignty – important elements of democracy in Switzerland (part 2). Ignaz Paul Vital Troxlers conception of democracy, by René Roca / Nursing – an eternal profession, by Moritz Nestor / Even in medicine it depends on the concept of man. An important book: “Allergien und Phobien, ein Tsunami der Zivilisation”, by Thomas Lippmann.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°9, May 2nd, 2018
(PDF - 1 Mb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “After the tripartite aggression of Syria”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 6 May 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article201026.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.