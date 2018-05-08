The Tunisians reject their political system

On 6 May, Tunisians were called to elect their local councils. Only 33 % of them voted, which clearly deprives those who were elected of democratic legitimacy.

In the past, municipal councils were appointed and not elected. However, the powers they were conferred with were minimal. However, a new Code regulating Local Authorities adopted last month, would appear to increase their responsibilities.

Two parties dominated the ballot: the Islamists of Ennahda (the Muslim Brotherhood) and the secular party, Nidaa Tounes. After fighting each other during the Coloured Revolution of 2010 – 11, they made an alliance on the national level, and would probably divide between themselves positions at the local level.

According to a survey taken at the end of 2017, 83% of Tunisians think that their country is going in the wrong direction.

The youth seem to have massively deserted the ballot.