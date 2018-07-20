75 “journalists” working in Syria call for Israel’s help

Seventy five journalists working in Syria in the “rebel” regions have called on Israel to help them. Their request is to be able to cross the border and then to be evacuated to Europe.

We do not know for sure the names of these “journalists” but we do know that, general speaking, they are not fighters. They have covered the events and are giving credence to the various allegations of crime committed by the Syrian Arab Republic, including the use of chemical weapons.

While initially several of these journalists were on the pay rolls of TV news channels such as Al-Arabiya, the BBC, Al-Jazeera, France24 and Sky, today the word on the street is that there is no longer a demand for their services among international media.

The British MI6 had put in place correspondents tasked with providing “images” and “witnesses” to the Western press. With an annual budget of 3 million euro per year, more recently this group has been presented as seeking to fight Daesh. Yet in actual fact, it had been conceived, right from the start of the aggression against Syria, to justify the war against the Arab Syrian Republic.