Iran brings an action against the United States before the International Court of Justice

On 16 July 2018, the Islamic Republic of Iran filed an action against the United States of America before the International Court of Justice.

This court is the internal judicial organ of the UN and is tasked with settling disputes between UN member states.

Teheran considers that the sanctions that Washington has taken against it after withdrawing from the 5+1 agreement (JCPoA) violate articles IV 1), VII 1), VIII 1), VIII 2), IX 2) and X 1) of the Bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Economic Relations and Consular Rights of 15 August 1955.


- Requête introductive d’instance (Pdf)
- Demande en indication de mesures conservatoires (Pdf)
- Traité de 1955 (Pdf)

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

