NATO coordinates the evacuation of the White Helmets

The evacuation of the White Helmets which had been requested by the United Kingdom, was debated by the Summit of the Heads of State and the governing body of NATO on 11 June 2018.

In the final analysis, it was the Organization of the Atlantic Alliance that coordinated the evacuation of 422 White Helmets and their families with the help of Israel and Jordan, both of which have an office which is linked to Nato headquarters in Brussels.

Although the Alliance supervised the jihadists for seven years from LandCom’s base in the Turkish city of Esmirna, it seems to be the first time that the Alliance is admitting that it played a role in Syria.

This evacuation of the White Helmets included, clearly, strict supervision by the Western Special Forces principally the British SAS.

This operation could only take place because Russia did not intervene against the convoy.

It appears that President Trump gave the green light to the Alliance to evacuate all Western personnel involved in the secret war against Syria.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

