Trump authorizes those that fled Syrian to return under the protection of President al Assad

Following the Nato Summit and the Helsinki Summit, Russia and the United States have agreed to evacuate Western personnel from Syria and to repatriate Syria refugees.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US partner Donald Trump have agreed to consider only a very small minority (less than 50,000) of those that fled the Syrian Arab Republic to be asylum seekers fleeing persecution. They have also agreed that the motive for which the vast majority (more than 2 million) did so, was to escape fighting and destruction.

However there is a third category of people that fled Syria: many people in Northern Syria fled to Turkey, incentivized by the carrot held out by the Turkish government. When the collapse of the Syrian regime appeared inevitable before the Nato onslaught, Ankara pledged to help those seeking temporary refuge (a couple of months) on Turkish soil. The Heads of State opted to ignore the motive of these “asylum seekers”, a motive that is bound up to the military strategy of Nato to let the Syrian Arab Republic exsanguinate [1].

Most Syrians that have fled Syria have been accepted by the neighbouring countries (except Israel): Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey. Joint Commissions will be created in each country to regulate problems of repatriation. Each joint commission will include representatives from Moscow, Washington and Damascus.

For the moment, it is uniquely a matter of repatriation for humanitarian reasons and these Commissions do not signify the reestablishment of diplomatic relations. Notwithstanding this, it clearly appears that normalization is underway.

In the first phase, 890,000 Syrians from Lebanon, 300,000 from Turkey, 150,000 from Jordan and 100,000 from Egypt and Iraq will return to their country of origin.

If this renvoi sur place en masse materializes, it will contradict the entire Western narrative of the war against Syria.