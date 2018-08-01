The Syrian Arab Army regained control of the region along the line marking off the occupied Golan, previously under jihadi control.

The Syrian authorities confirm that the speed with which the Syrian Arab Army progressed in the most recent battles is the result of the decisions taken on June 16 2018 by Presidents Vladamir Putin and Donald Trump during their Helsinki Summit.

Following the Helsinki Summit, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov and General Valery Guerasimov, Head of the Chief of Staffs of the Russian Federation made a joint visit to several European countries – even though an entry ban to the EU had been imposed on General Guerasimov. The two of them also made a joint visit to Israel. On this tour, the Russian representatives repeated their commitment to respect the line of demarcation of the Golan.

Three secret meetings took place between the Syrian Arab Army and the Israeli armed forces, under the auspices of the UN and Russia.

The government of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benyamin Netanyahu, sealed off Israel’s borders to those that had previously collaborated with it and who were seeking refuge in Israel before the advance of the Syrian Arab Army. Prime Minister Netanyahu is now abstaining from continuing to provide them with ammunition.

Netanyahu also hopes to ensure that the Syrian Arab Army abstains from allowing pro-Iranian militias to set up camp along the line of demarcation.

For its part, the US forces present on Syrian soil should have to withdraw from the base that opened illegally in the Syrian region of Al-Tanf, which borders with Jordan.