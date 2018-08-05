Voltaire Network

United Arab Emirates ready to reopen embassy in Damascus

According to the Iranian Agency Fars, the United Arab Emirates is going to reopen its embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria, following a meeting between General Mahamat Al-Chamsi and General Ali Mamlouk, the heads of the Emirates Intelligence and the Syrian Arab Republic’s Intelligence respectively.

The United Arab Emirates has already resumed commercial flights to Syria.

It appears, Sheikh Mohamed ben Zayed Al-Nahyane (see photo), son of the President of the United Arab Emirates and the strong man of the country, has decided to be like a herdsman, shepherding the West into re-establishing relations with the Syrian Arab Republic.

Right from the beginning of the conflict in Syria, almost all diplomatic missions closed their doors, folding to pressure applied by the United Kingdom and France.

