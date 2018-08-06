Israeli bombing targets members of Isis in Syria

Israel’s Minister of Defence, Avigdor Liberman (see photo) has recognized that the government of Damascus is the only valid interlocutor in Syria. During an inspection of the Israeli armed forces in Northern Syria, Liberman admitted that the war against Syria is being drawn to an end with a return to the situation that existed pre-2011.

Immediately confirming that the target had now changed, Israel bombed a huddle of Isis members on Syrian soil. At least 7 terrorists died in the Israeli operation.

From the time the Putin-Trump summit was held in Helsinki, several countries all part of the “enlarged Middle East” now consider now that the Syrian Arab Republic has won the war against the jihadists. They are trying to get their heads round this phenomenon and respond to it. So to give you an example, the United Arab Emirates is getting ready to reopen its embassy in Damascus [1].

For its part, Israel has ensured that the line marking off the Golan from Syria is respected and is trying to negotiate for Iranian military advisors and pro-Iranian militia that gave their help to the Syrian Arab Republic to withdraw from their close positions to this boundary line. This explains Israel’s unexpected gesture of good will to Damascus and the sudden hostility on the part of Israel to those who had, until now, been their jihadi allies.