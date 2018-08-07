Voltaire Network

Israël resumes assassinating scientists from the Middle East

Voltaire Network
+

Israel has resumed its campaign of assassinations targeting scientists from the Middle East

Israel’s approach has been systematic. First it crossed off Iraqi military scientists, then it moved onto Iranian nuclear scientists. Now, the Hebrew State has sponsored the elimination of General Aziz Asber, one of Syria’s leading military scientists.

Doctor Asber (see photo) was the Deputy Director of Station 4 of the Syrian Centre for Research and Scientific Studies. He was an expert in rockets and missiles. According to the Syrian newspaper, Al-Watan, both General Asber and his bodyguard were killed when their vehicle blew up on 4 August 2018. We do not know for sure if the vehicle had been planted with a bomb or if it had been destroyed by a drone attack.

Israel intends to maintain its scientific superiority over the countries in the region and to get out of the way any Arab or Persian expert.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Israël resumes assassinating scientists from the Middle East ”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 7 August 2018, www.voltairenet.org/article202317.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

How Putin and Trump put an end to the war against Syria
The Twilight of the War
The Twilight of the War
by Thierry Meyssan
The Elysée and « Gladio B »