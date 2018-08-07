The Truth on how the Islamic Emirate of Al-Mukalla really fell

In 2016, al-Qaeda established an Islamic Emirate that included the port of Mukalla, Yemen and 200 km of its neighbours’ coasts [1].

From Mukalla, which was established on the territory of a historical ancient Emirates, al-Qaeda controlled the exit of the Gulf of Aden. This allowed it to hold ships to ransom, collecting 2 million dollars worth of taxes per day.

Despite opposition from the people living there, Al Qaeda imposed its lifestyle by terror (just see the photo).

Finally, the Saudi-Emirates Coalition was able to chase Al-Qaeda away, and freed the city.

So we thought until Associated Press revealed that there had been a secret agreement negotiated with Al-Qaeda represented by Sheikh Abdullah al-Maysari.

Following the conclusion of the secret pact, in just one night, 3,000 Al Qaeda fighters left the city with their weapons, abandoning it to the Emirati “liberators”. There was no fight at all.