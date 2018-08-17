Censorship of the Internet: After Alex Jones, TeleSur

Facebook has announced that it has withdrawn the English accounts from TeleSur, a pan-American television channel.

On August 7, 2018, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s director, personally coordinated with Apple, Google, Spotify and YouTube (but not Twitter) the deletion of Alex Jones and InfoWars accounts for "conspiracy". He also wants to suppress "communist propaganda" (sic).

Created at the initiative of President Hugo Chávez, TeleSur was a public continuous news channel shared by Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Uruguay and Venezuela. However, in recent years, Argentina and Ecuador have pulled out.

In 2005, following the Axis for Peace Congress organized by Thierry Meyssan in Brussels, TeleSur, then headed by Aram Aharonian, envisioned a partnership with Al-Jazeera. But it was at this point that the Qatari chain changed its editorial line to become the spokesperson for the Muslim Brotherhood. Since then, an agreement has been concluded with Angola, Guinea Bissau and Mozambique for programs in Portuguese, and a program exchange is being conducted with the Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen.

TeleSur also produces information in English that Mark Zuckerberg intends to eliminate from the web. It is indeed essential for the US command of Latin America (US SouthCom) to prevent the Venezuelan authorities from communicating their vision of the crisis which crosses their country to the American citizens [1].

During the attack on present-day Serbia in 1999, NATO bombed Yugoslav television. During the attack on Afghanistan and Iraq, President Bush had planned to bomb Al-Jazeera in Qatar, but British Prime Minister Tony Blair had announced that he would take over the chain with the Muslim Brotherhood. During the Israeli attack on Lebanon in 2006, Western states banned the Hezbollah Al-Manar chain and the IDF bombed it. In 2011, NATO bombed the Libyan national channel.