Iranians shocked that their leaders are living it up

The former governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Mahmud Bahmani, close to the former president Mahmud Ahmadineyad, has launched a campaign against corruption.

Bahmani has exposed that 5 000 children of Iranian government officials live abroad and pile up in their personal bank accounts a sum of money that exceeds all the monetary reserves of Iran’s Central Bank (148 000 million dollars).

Furthermore, Bahmani emphasized that only 300 of these children of personalities are registered as students and wondered why all the others are abroad.

Following these revelations, the hashtag, “where is your child?” appeared on Iranian social networks. This targets numerous leaders of the government of the President Hassan Rouhani.

The scandal has been exacerbated by the publication of pictures of a wedding between Iran’s ambassador to Denmark and a designer (see photo), that was celebrated like a Royal wedding. The photos reveal a sumptuous level of life, far from the frugality defended by the current government and the clerical class.

The fact is that the nuclear agreement known as 5+1 (JCPOA), signed by the Obama administration and the government of President Rohani, enriched the leaders with ties to Rohani, the sheikh-president, whilst the level of life of the Iranians continued to get worse.

This deterioration is accentuated after President Trump extracted the United States from the JCPOA. From that time on, the Iranian currency has lost 60% of its value against the dollar and unemployment has risen to about 40%, an extremely harsh reality for the Iranian people but one that brings benefits to the kids of the ruling class.