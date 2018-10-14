Voltaire Network

Greece detects the massive arrival of jihadists

Up till now, the presence of jihadists intermingled in the outpouring migrants entering the EU Union through Greece, has been anecdotal. The alert has just been set off of a more massive arrival.

Following the signature of the agreement reached between Russia and Turkey at Sotchi, the Turkish CIA (Millî İstihbarat Teşkilatı) has smuggled more than a thousand fighters belonging to al Qaeda and Daesh out of Idleb.

The Greek police has detected at least 120 jihadists among the new immigrants. Most of these jihadists are to be found in Camp Moria, on the island of Lesbos.

These individuals are not named on the list of the 5 000 jihadists, held by the European authorities. These individuals have only been identified because of complaints made by other migrants, victims of Isis and Al Qaeda in Syria and Iraq.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

