The Opening of the 2018 Session of the Future Investment Initiative of Riyadh

The 2018 session of the Future Investment Initiative opened on 23 October 2018 in Riyadh. This conference was inaugurated in 2017 and the intention was that it become an annual event. However, the feet of most speakers and foreign sponsors turned blue with hypothermia following Jamal Khashoggi’s death.

The Future Investment Initiative was being marketed the “Davos of the Desert”. During the 2017 Session, the Crown Prince Mohamed Ben Salmane (now commonly referred to as “MBS”) presented Project Neom: the establishment of a tax haven in the Red Sea for the world’s elite. He also announced his future plans to abandon Wahhabism [1].

During the year that has just flown past, Project Neom was entrusted to Klaus Kleinfeld, a director of the Bilderberg Group. It had been extended to the Western Bank of the Red Sea with Egypt’s help. Israel had to ensure its security.

There was no public manifestation that Wahhabism had been abandoned. Strict interpretation of the Koran as usual, the only slight relaxation being that women now have the right to drive cars, a right contingent on them being accompanied by their legal guardian.

The withdrawal of the key sponsors and orators from the conference seems to confirm that Western Powers plan to marginalize the Crown Prince Mohamed Ben Salman, who is the son of today’s Saudi King, King Salman.

We know that the Family Council restricted to Saudis, has been meeting in secret for several days now to revise once again the rule of succession to the throne.