Israel took two civil flights as hostage

On Christmas Day, Tsahal has managed to strike a land target in Damascus. And how? By using two passenger planes flying over Lebanon as shields for their bombings. Both the Syrian and the Russian etats majors confirmed this at the same time.

Syria would not have been able to strike down the Israeli bomber planes without putting the lives of the passengers on the civil flights in danger. An analogous event occurred on 17 September 2018 with a Russian military observation plane.

In Beirut, the Lebanese Minister for Public Works, Youssef Fenianos, has confirmed that they had escaped a “genuine catastrophe”.

Israel had fired 16 “made in the US” GBU-39 bombs with laser guidance, from 6 F-16 airplanes. Two had struck their targets: Hezbollah officials who were boarding a special plane to attend a funeral in Iran and a Syrian military complex.

Penetrating Lebanese airspace illegally and using civil planes as shields constitute serious violations of international law.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Source : “Israel took two civil flights as hostage”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 2 January 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article204583.html

