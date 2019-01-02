Voltaire Network

US withdrawal opens the question of the Coalition’s war crimes

Following the announcement that the US was withdrawing its troops from Northern Syria, Syrian and Russian experts have declared that at long last it would be possible to draw up an accurate evaluation of the war crimes perpetrated by the Coalition.

This alliance is formed of 74 States, and includes France and the United Kingdom among them. Notably, the Alliance has bombarded Raqqa under a carpet of bombs killing almost all the inhabitants of this city which was under Daesh occupation.

The Coalition would also have abstained from providing rations and the necessary medical care to refugees in Camp Rukban, provoking an alarmingly high number of deaths. Several witnesses assure that before leaving, US soldiers burned a large number of cadavres there.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

