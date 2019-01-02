The complexities of Syria’s readmission to the Arab League

The Arab League will hold its Economic Summit on 19 and 20 2019 in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

This could be the occasion for the Syrian Arab Republic to be readmitted to the Arab League. Syria had been excluded from the Arab League because it violated its by-laws in November 2011.

However, Damascus has indicated that it was for the Organization to rule on whether Syria should be readmitted and not for Syria to plead for its reintegration.

Lively debates took place within the League to rule on how Syria could be admitted again and if President Bashar al-Assad could participate in the Summit. Thereafter, the Organization’s officials have the order to refrain from mentioning the “exclusion” of Damascus and its replacement by a phantom pro-US government in exile but to refer to the whole matter as its “suspension”.