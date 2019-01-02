Arab League gets ready to admit Syria to its membership once again

In Cairo the Arab League is getting ready to admit the Syrian Arab Republic once again to its membership. The latter had been excluded in 2011, in violation of the League’s own by-laws.

Syria is one of the founding members of the League. It had been excluded from it at the request of President Barack Obama. Obama’s specious justification was that Syria was a dictatorship repressing its people, but his real motive was part of a secret operation aimed at destroying state structures.

At the end of 2011, the Arab League accepted sending to Syria an observation mission composed of personalities from each member state. Having had the opportunity to travel all around Syria and to meet both government officials and leaders of the Opposition, this delegation has been the unique, credible source on the situation in Syria. In a report, it declared that there had been no revolution within the country but an attack from outside the country. Furious, Qatar which had purchased from Palestine the annual presidency of the League, paid 1 billion dollars to Sudan to recall the head of the mission. The mission was dissolved. The Syrian Observatory on Human Rights, an association of the British Muslim Brotherhood, resourced through the British MI6, then became the exclusive source of Western media and the Gulf.

No motion has been filed for now on the reintegration of Syria but Egyptian personnel are reinstalling the flags of the Syrian Arab Republic in the League’s headquarters.

On 16 December 2018, the Sudanese President, Omar al-Béchir came to meet his Syrian partner, Bachar al-Assad, in Damascus. The former was representing the following countries at the same time: the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Following this meeting, the US President, Donald Trump, announced that he was pulling US troops out of Syria.

The United Arab Emirates should soon re-open its embassy in Damascus. Saudi Arabia should also be funding a part of the 400 billion dollars needed for reconstruction.

Finally, following 6 years of resistance followed by seven years of war, “Bashar is still in power” and almost noone in the expanded Middle East thinks that Syria has lived through “a revolution that has turned out wrong”.