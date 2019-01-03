Attempts to assassinate Assad and Israeli negotiations

According to an anonymous official, cited abundantly in the Israeli press, General Aviv Kochavi (director of military intelligence from 2010 to 2014 and Tsahal’s future Chief of Staff) had probably organized several attempts to assassinate the elected Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad.

General Kochavi (see photo) thought that if Assad was eliminated, then Tsahal could invade Syria and destroy the Iranian bases there.

On the contrary, according to the same official who does not wish to be named, the Director of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, would have tried to negotiate with the Syrian Arab Republic, considering that if the Republic fell, this would generate chaos in the region.