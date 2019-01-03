Voltaire Network

Attempts to assassinate Assad and Israeli negotiations

Voltaire Network
+

According to an anonymous official, cited abundantly in the Israeli press, General Aviv Kochavi (director of military intelligence from 2010 to 2014 and Tsahal’s future Chief of Staff) had probably organized several attempts to assassinate the elected Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad.

General Kochavi (see photo) thought that if Assad was eliminated, then Tsahal could invade Syria and destroy the Iranian bases there.

On the contrary, according to the same official who does not wish to be named, the Director of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, would have tried to negotiate with the Syrian Arab Republic, considering that if the Republic fell, this would generate chaos in the region.

Translation
Anoosha Boralessa

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Attempts to assassinate Assad and Israeli negotiations”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 3 January 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article204608.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The United States refuse to fight for the transnational financiers
Why is the United States suddenly withdrawing from Syria?
The United States are preparing a war between Latin-American states