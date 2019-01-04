Nato is preparing a wave of attacks in Europe

Several sources, situated in different countries are signalling to us that Nato is preparing a wave of attacks in several EU member states.

During the « années de plomb » (that is from the end of the sixties to the end of the eighties), Nato Secret Services implemented the “strategy of tension”. This consisted of organizing bloody attacks, attributed to extremists in order to instil a climate of fear and to prevent governments of national alliance, including the communists, taking root. At the same time, Nato (allegedly a defender of “democracy”) organized coup d’etats in Greece, Italy and Portugal.

Nato Secret Services had been composed by the United States and the United Kingdom from CIA’s Office of Coordination. They were only accountable to Washington and Berlin and not to the other members of the Atlantic Alliance. These services were the so-called stay-behind, because they were able to swing into action should the USSR occupy. The Stay-Behind integrated the Nazi Reich’s top specialists in the anti-communist struggle.

Similar services had been created by the Anglo Saxons throughout the world, either as adviser of pro-US governments or secretly in the USSR and states associated with the Soviet Authorities. They were all coordinated through the World Anti-Communist League. It was not until 1975 that three US Commissions lifted the veil on these practices:

• The Senate’s Church Commission

• The Pike Commission in the House of Representatives

• The Rockfeller Commission in the White House. In 1977, the President Jimmy Carter appointed Admiral Stansfield Turner to head the CIA and clean up the Secret Service. In 1990, the President of the Italian Council, Giulio Andreotti, revealed that a branch of the Nato Secret Services was operating in Italy. This opened the floodgates to a torrent of revelations and parliamentary inquiry committees in Germany, Belgium and Italy. It was then that the entire system would have been wound up.

However, years later, we have revealed indicators that prove Nato’s responsibility in the attacks in Madrid on 11 March 2004 and London in July 2005.

It is in this context that in France, a French policeman and ex-member of the French foreign legion was arrested on 23 December 2018, at Gare de Lyon (Paris’s equivalent of the Grand Central), when he was transporting explosives. He was placed under investigation after 96 hours in detention.