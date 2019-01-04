Brexit: London assumes its new colonial policy

The British Government has chosen its post Brexit strategy. On 30 December 2018, the Defence Minister, Gavin Williamson gave an interview to the Sunday Telegraph, in which he denounced what has been the policy since 1956.

In 1956, a British-French military expedition supported by Israel, seized the Suez Canal. However the United States and Russia forced their allies to withdraw. This fiasco marks the end of European colonization and the beginning of the progressive withdrawal of European armies from the territories that they were occupying throughout the world.

According to Theresa May’s government, the United Kingdom then oriented itself to the European Union, something it had never dreamt of becoming a member of. The time is over.

“We have to be clear, it is a policy that has been torn up. Great Britain has become once again a world nation”, Mr. Williamson made clear. The Minstry has been trying for quite some time to negotiate the opening of new military bases abroad. Currently, the United Kingdom only has bases in Gibraltar, Cyprus, Diego Garcia and the Falkland Islands.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the world expects the United Kingdom to demonstrate moral, military and global leadership, because it defends tolerance, democracy and justice.