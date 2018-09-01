Pentagon acknowledges that post 9/11, it has wasted 1,500 billion dollars on wars

According to an estimate published by the Pentagon, the cost of the wars initiated since 11 September 2001, under the framework of the Rumsfeld-Cebrowski strategy exceeds 1 500 billion dollars [1]. The most substantial costs were incurred during the second presidential mandate of George W. Bush and during the first mandate of Barack Obama.

Brown University challenges these statistics. This university considers that the real costs are several times the sum stated. Brown thinks that they total around 5 600 billion dollars [2].

Presented as a «global war against terrorism», all these conflicts in actual fact were aimed at implementing of the strategy of the US Admiral Arthur Cebrowski and destroying the very structures of states and societies in the countries of that part of the world not tied into the global economy.