Publication of “Before Our Very Eyes, Fake Wars and Big Lies: From 9/11 to Donald Trump”

This book establishes the first coherent narration of events presented so far as having no connection between them, exposes the wars waged by the Pentagon and the transnational corporations in order to concretise global finance, revisits in detail the invention and manipulation of Islamic terrorism by Anglo-Saxon imperialism, etc.

The book is based on a quantity of information unknown to the general public, including confidential documents from France, South-Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Nations. Written for the general public, it is an indispensable accessory for professionals (politicians, military personnel, diplomats, journalists, universitaries) and will remain so for a long time.

It is available in both paper and electronic versions.

The author, who opened the world debate on the Bush version of the attacks of 9/11, has taken his stand for the equality of the People alongside the Venezuelians, the Iranians, the Libyans and the Syrians. His experience on the other side of the mirror is without equivalent.

Also available in French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.