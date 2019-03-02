The European Union underlines its conviction that the solution to the multidimensional crisis affecting Venezuela can only be a political, democratic and peaceful one.

In this respect any measure that could put at risk Juan Guaidó’s freedom, safety or personal integrity would represent a major escalation of tensions and meet the firm condemnation of the international community.

The members of National Assembly enjoy constitutionally granted immunity that needs to be fully respected. They should be able to exercise their parliamentary mandate free of intimidation on them or their family members.

The European Union will keep closely monitoring events in cooperation with the International Contact Group members and its regional and international partners.