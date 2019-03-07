Come down from your high horse! A review of the Munich Security Conference 2019, by Karl Müller / Peace treaty with the Taliban. Admission of defeat by the USA, by Albert A. Stahel / US and EU bury the INF treaty, by Manlio Dinucci / Are the US planning to attack Iran? / Dubious elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. No reason to celebrate, by Dr Peter Küpfer / Yellow Vests – prelude to new forms of representation, Interview with Etienne Chouard / Institutional framework agreement as an instrument of European state-building. Prominent Swiss personalities on the framework agreement with the EU (Part 2), by Marianne Wüthrich / The EU – a stocktaking exercise 2019. How 512 million people are being managed, by Robert Seidel / The lonely tractor or some thoughts on education, by Dr Eliane Perret / Events of the cooperative Zeit-Fragen/Current Concerns on the Leipzig Book Fair.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°5, March 5, 2019
(PDF - 936.9 kb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
Source : “The Munich Security Conference 2019”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 7 March 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article205538.html
