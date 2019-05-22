Voltaire Network

The CSTO’ open address to the NATO on promoting mutual trust and co-operation

Voltaire Network | Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
+
JPEG - 26.1 kb

We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,

reaffirming our commitment to strengthening peace, global and regional security and stability based on the universally recognized norms and principles of international law and our readiness to contribute to broad international efforts to counter global challenges, including proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and international terrorism,

determined that it is necessary to continue efforts aimed at shaping a new architecture of Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security based on ensuring equal and indivisible security for all states by enshrining this principle in international law,

emphasizing the importance of reducing tensions and enhancing mutual trust,

guided by the provisions of the OSCE Platform for Co-operative Security and being confident that the co-operation between international and regional organizations will strengthen international security and stability,

call upon the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of NATO to take the following initial joint measures:

1. Establish direct contacts between the Secretaries General of the two Organizations and to launch a dialogue between the CSTO Permanent Council and the North Atlantic Council.

2. Create a mechanism for regular consultations between the CSTO Secretariat and the NATO International Staff on current regional and European security matters.

3. Promote contacts between the CSTO and NATO in order to create mechanisms for the prevention of dangerous military incidents.

4. Hold regular briefings on major CSTO and NATO exercises with the aim of building confidence.

5. Facilitate reciprocal participation, as observers, in CSTO and NATO military exercises.

6. Welcoming the NATO Member States’ participation as observers in the CSTO activities to fight illegal drug trafficking, we invite the North Atlantic Alliance to a closer co-operation in this area.

We reaffirm the CSTO’s openness to constructive dialogue with NATO and its readiness for co-operation in areas of mutual interest.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The CSTO’ open address to the NATO on promoting mutual trust and co-operation ”, Voltaire Network, 22 May 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article206626.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Analysis of the European Parliamentary elections
Venezuela, Iran: Trump and the deep state
The Hidden Stakes of the Restoration of Notre-Dame
328. How avoid war
«Current Concerns», n°11, May 14, 2019
How avoid war
Partners
 
Rand Corp: how to destroy Russia
“The Art of War”
Rand Corp: how to destroy Russia
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Theresa May's speech on new Brexit deal
Theresa May’s speech on new Brexit deal
by Theresa May, Voltaire Network
 
Syrian society and secularism
Syrian society and secularism
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
 