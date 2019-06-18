Voltaire Network
«Current Concerns», n°13, June 12, 2019

Towards extradition of Julian Assange

VIPS: Extradition of Julian Assange threatens us all, Memorandum for the governments and people of the United Kingdom and the United States from Veteran Intelligence Professional for Sanity (VIPS) / What future for Brexit?, by Nicola Ferronato / The “good guys”, the “bad guys” and the war. A brief review of the EU parliamentary elections, by Karl Müller / How political culture suffers in Germany / Squaring the circle. Parliamentary commissions call for additional negotiations on Framework Agreement with EU, by Marianne Wüthrich / Border cantons demand reinforcement of Border Guard Corps / Switzerland has not become safer by Schengen, Interview with Barbara Keller-Inhelder / The Swiss militia system – a historical outline, by René Roca / ETH study – Neutrality at all-time high / Children and youth and direct democracy, by Rita Brügger / Power outage in Switzerland – big emergency exercise in Austria / A new reading book for family and school. Awaking joy of reading – With what and how?, by Elsbeth Schaffner / “We have tried walking on our heads, but the children with behavioural problems show us that this will not work”, by Dieter Sprock.

