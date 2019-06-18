VIPS: Extradition of Julian Assange threatens us all, Memorandum for the governments and people of the United Kingdom and the United States from Veteran Intelligence Professional for Sanity (VIPS) / What future for Brexit?, by Nicola Ferronato / The “good guys”, the “bad guys” and the war. A brief review of the EU parliamentary elections, by Karl Müller / How political culture suffers in Germany / Squaring the circle. Parliamentary commissions call for additional negotiations on Framework Agreement with EU, by Marianne Wüthrich / Border cantons demand reinforcement of Border Guard Corps / Switzerland has not become safer by Schengen, Interview with Barbara Keller-Inhelder / The Swiss militia system – a historical outline, by René Roca / ETH study – Neutrality at all-time high / Children and youth and direct democracy, by Rita Brügger / Power outage in Switzerland – big emergency exercise in Austria / A new reading book for family and school. Awaking joy of reading – With what and how?, by Elsbeth Schaffner / “We have tried walking on our heads, but the children with behavioural problems show us that this will not work”, by Dieter Sprock.
Source
Current Concerns (Switzerland)
Attached documents
|
«Current Concerns», n°13, June 12, 2019
(PDF - 919.2 kb)
"Current concerns" is a bi-monthly selection from swiss weekly paper "Zeit Fragen" .
«Current Concerns», n°12, May 31, 2019
«Current Concerns», n°9, April 17, 2019
Article licensed under Creative Commons
The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).
Source : “Towards extradition of Julian Assange”, Current Concerns (Switzerland) , Voltaire Network, 18 June 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article206753.html
You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.
How to participate in Voltaire Network?
The members of our team are all volunteers.
Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.