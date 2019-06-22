President Trump wants to bring Prosperity to the Palestinian People and across the Middle East

Office of the Press Secretary

PEACE TO PROSPERITY: The Trump Administration is launching a new approach, Peace to Prosperity, which will help build a better future for the Palestinian people and the region.

• The Trump Administration’s Peace to Prosperity approach centers on three pillars: the Palestinian economy, people, and government. This includes initiatives that aim to:

• Unleash Palestinian economic potential

• Empower the Palestinian people

• Enhance Palestinian governance

• Peace to Prosperity is the most comprehensive international effort for the Palestinian people to date and has the potential to achieve incredible results, including:

• Facilitating more than $50 billion in investment over 10 years

• More than doubling Palestinian gross domestic product

• Creating over one million Palestinian jobs

• Lowering the Palestinian unemployment rate to nearly single digits

• Reducing the Palestinian poverty rate by 50 percent

EMBRACING A NEW APPROACH: The Trump Administration is undertaking a new approach after decades of past attempts have failed to truly succeed in helping the Palestinian people.

• The Trump Administration’s approach is ambitious but achievable, helping the Palestinian people build a future of prosperity, dignity, and opportunity for themselves and generations to come.

• Peace to Prosperity will help the Palestinians and the region fulfill their economic potential.

• Peace to Prosperity will create a new model of economic growth and investment that breaks with the old model of donor dependency.

• The old approach has centered on enormous amounts of donor aid, which has ultimately not improved the lives of the Palestinian people.

• The Palestinian leadership has resisted a new approach because they fear this stream of foreign aid will dry up.

• Peace to Prosperity and the economic workshop in Bahrain demonstrate that the world will not turn away if they embrace a new vision.

UNLEASHING ECONOMIC POTENTIAL: Peace to Prosperity will create an environment that fosters private sector growth and creates more opportunity for the Palestinian people.

• Peace to Prosperity will generate billions of dollars in new investment in the private sector, enabling business to create more high-quality jobs.

• These investments will help support entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as drive growth in key sectors like tourism, agriculture, housing, and manufacturing.

• The Trump Administration aims to increase trade among Palestinians and countries in the region, ultimately boosting the economies of Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon as well.

• The West Bank and Gaza will benefit from major investments in areas like transportation and infrastructure.

• These investments will increase Palestinian exports and reduce the complications of transport and travel.

• Peace to Prosperity will facilitate billions of dollars in investment to construct essential infrastructure, like electricity, water, and telecommunications.

EMPOWERING THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE: Peace to Prosperity will empower the Palestinian people and help lead to a better quality of life.

• The Trump Administration’s approach will help offer the Palestinian people access to better education, workforce training, and healthcare.

• Peace to Prosperity will strengthen the Palestinian education system by focusing on improving educational access, quality, and affordability.

• Educational programs will be better aligned with the skills needed to succeed in the workplace.

• While Palestinians often have high levels of education and literacy, they also have a high unemployment rate.

• Peace to Prosperity will strengthen workforce development programs to help Palestinians gain access to quality, high-paying jobs in the private sector.

• This approach includes a comprehensive strategy to boost employment for Palestinian youth and women.

• Palestinians will have increased opportunities in STEM education, technical and vocational training, and research and development partnerships.

• Workers who are already employed will receive the training they need to enhance their skills or change careers.

• The Palestinian healthcare sector will be transformed to dramatically improve care.

• Palestinian hospitals will gain access to necessary supplies, medicines, vaccines, and equipment to ensure they can provide quality care.

• Greater use of mobile and neighborhood clinics will improve healthcare access throughout the West Bank and Gaza.

ENHANCING PALESTINIAN GOVERNANCE: Peace to Prosperity will improve Palestinian governance to attract more business investment and promote long-term growth.

• Peace to Prosperity builds a foundation for growth by promoting property rights, guarding against corruption, improving credit access, and ensuring functioning capital markets.

• Adopting this framework will provide certainty and predictability for investors, leading to more growth, job creation, and foreign investment.

• Peace to Prosperity will build up Palestinian institutions in order to strengthen the rule of law, promote judicial independence, and enhance government responsiveness.

• The Palestinian government should improve operations by implementing a budgeting and tax plan that promotes fiscal sustainability.