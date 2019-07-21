Voltaire Network

Voltairenet.org is in danger

Voltaire Network | Damascus (Syria)
+

Dear friends,

We are currently going weathering a serious financial crisis which might force us to close the site before the end of August.

We have not called on you for eight years. We are asking for your financial support, even though we know that the period is not particularly convenient for this sort of request.

We have opened a support donation box in the hope that you will be generous.

We are not a site that simply reproduces the best arrticles available, but a source of verified information and original analyses.

We urgently need your help.

Thierry Meyssan

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Voltairenet.org is in danger”, Voltaire Network, 21 July 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article207083.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

London defends the shreds of its Empire against Iran
The Muslim Brotherhood as members of the National Security Council of the White House
How is Donald Trump handling the Israëlo-Palestinian question?
The race for the domination of Space
“The Art of War”
The race for the domination of Space
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
The Muslim Brotherhood as auxiliaries of the Pentagon
Fake wars and big lies (4/25)
The Muslim Brotherhood as auxiliaries of the Pentagon
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
 
The Muslim Brotherhood as an auxiliary force of MI6 and the CIA
Fake wars and big lies (3/25)
The Muslim Brotherhood as an auxiliary force of MI6 and the CIA
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
 
The farcical relations of the EU countries with Russia
“The Art of War”
The farcical relations of the EU countries with Russia
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 