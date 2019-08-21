Washington D. C. (États-Unis)"> Washington D. C. (États-Unis)" />
Voltaire Network

Paraguay’s Designation of Hizballah as a Terrorist Organization

Voltaire Network | Washington D. C. (États-Unis)
+
JPEG - 17.7 kb

U.S. Department of State

We commend Paraguay for designating Hizballah, al-Qa’ida, ISIS, and Hamas as terrorist organizations. This important step will help cut off the ability of these groups to plot terrorist attacks and to raise money around the world, including in the Western Hemisphere.

The world is increasingly recognizing Hizballah for what it is – not a defender of Lebanon as it purports to be, but a terrorist organization dedicated to advancing Iran’s malicious agenda. Like al-Qa’ida and ISIS, Hizballah has a global reach, with operations and plots disrupted in recent years in the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

With this action, Paraguay joins other nations in designating Hizballah, including most recently Argentina, Kosovo, and the United Kingdom, in addition to Australia, Canada, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Arab League. We call on others around the world to follow suit.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Paraguay’s Designation of Hizballah as a Terrorist Organization”, Voltaire Network, 21 August 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article207468.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

News from the Voltaire Network
News from the Voltaire Network
by Thierry Meyssan
Communication - the only issue of the G-7 summit in Biarritz
The successes of Russian diplomacy in the Middle East