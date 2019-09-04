Voltaire Network

Reward offer for information on the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Voltaire Network | Washington D. C. (États-Unis)
The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its branches, including the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). This includes seeking information on the IRGC’s illicit oil sales, including via oil tankers like the Adrian Darya.

The department is offering rewards for information related to:

- Sources of revenue for the IRGC and its branches, to include IRGC-QF, or their key financial mechanisms;
- IRGC illicit financial schemes, including the oil-for-money scheme;
- Front companies tied to the IRGC that are engaged in international activity on IRGC’s behalf;
- Entities or individuals assisting the IRGC in evading U.S. and international sanctions;
- Formal financial institutions doing business with the IRGC;
- How the IRGC is transferring funding and material to its terrorist and military proxies and partners;
- IRGC donors or financial facilitators;
- Financial institutions or exchange houses facilitating IRGC transactions;
- Businesses or investments owned or controlled by IRGC or its financiers;
- Front companies engaged in international procurement of dual-use technology on behalf of the IRGC; and
- Criminal schemes involving IRGC members and supporters, which are financially benefiting the organization.

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net. We encourage anyone with information on the financial mechanisms of the IRGC to contact RFJ via the website, e-mail at [email protected], or the Regional Security Officer at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

RFJ is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $150 million to more than 100 people who provided actionable information that helped bring terrorists to justice or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Rewards4Justice.

4 September 2019

