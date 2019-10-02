The Voltaire Network Still Needs You

The funding drive we initiated in July on "Le Pot Common" having been illegally cancelled, we opened a second one in August. When they understood who we were, the banks involved refused to continue it and legally closed it down. At the same time, we negotiated a repayment delay for our debt.

To date, we are still short about 5,000 euros to raise.

Please finance the Voltaire Network by paying your participation to this Paypal account: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8h8V... It is not necessary to be registered on Paypal to use this service, a credit card is sufficient.