Statement of the Verkhovna Rada on elections in Donbass and Crimea

Reconfirming its devotion to the ideals and principles of democracy, rule of law, respect and protection of human rights, which are common heritage of humanity,

stating its respect for the norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter, the 1948 Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the 1950 Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the 1949 Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (the 1975 Helsinki Final Act), the Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (the 1994 Budapest Memorandum), the UN General Assembly Resolution “Territorial integrity of Ukraine” 68/262 of 27 March 2014, the UN General Assembly Resolutions “Situation of human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine” 71/205 of 19 December 2016, 72/190 of 19 December 2017 and 73/263 of 22 December 2018, the UN General Assembly Resolution “The problem of militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine), as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov” 73/194 of 17 December 2018 as well as other instruments of international law,

once again reminding of the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, occupation of the parts of the territory of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions; as well as of the fact that since 2014 the Russian Federation has illegally deprived Ukraine of the possibility to exercise its sovereign rights of maritime state in the waters of the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, has exploited Ukraine’s resources for its own needs; has usurped the rights of Ukraine to regulate its own waters; in flagrant violation of international law has illegally used energy and biological resources, which belong to Ukraine and its people,

reiterating that the Russian Federation continues militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as policy of ethnocide of Crimean Tatars and ethnic Ukrainians in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, including discriminative persecutions of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars and representatives of other national minorities and indigenous peoples, it also illegally keeps Ukrainian citizens behind bars,

yet again drawing attention to gross violations by the Russian Federation of fundamental principles and generally recognized norms of international law, in particular respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of Ukraine, enshrined in the UN Charter, the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe (the 1975 Helsinki Final Act), in the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (the 1994 Budapest Memorandum), as well as in a number of other bilateral and multilateral international agreements to which Ukraine and the Russian Federation are parties,

noting the brazen failure of the Russian Federation to implement the Order of the International Court of Justice of 19 April 2017 in the case “Ukraine versus the Russian Federation”, in particular with regard to lifting the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people,

сonsidering that the illegal holding of the so-called local elections on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol on 8 September 2019, violated the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, the fundamental principles and norms of international law,

expressing its resolute protest in relation to yet another violation of international law by the Russian Federation – holding of illegitimate vote, which is also legally null and void, on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

expresses gratitude to those foreign states that have already declared their non recognition of the so-called local elections on the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as illegitimate;

сalls upon members of parliaments of those foreign states and international parliamentary assemblies that have not yet done so, to take a strong stance towards Russian illegal actions on organizing and holding the so-called local elections on the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol; to also calls to refrain from any contacts with illegal institutions of the Russian occupation administration and its representatives on the national and regional levels and to step up efforts aimed at ceasing the occupation of Crimea;

urges the members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to condemn, at the next plenary session of the PACE in October, holding of the illegal elections on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol; also urges to refrain, at the PACE session in January 2020, from ratification of the credentials of the members of the Russian parliamentary delegation, who were elected by the votes of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol – at the illegal elections and who are subject to the EU sanctions;

calls upon the democratic states across the globe to maintain and strengthen international political and economic pressure on the Russian Federation aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine in its internationally recognized borders, including by restrictive measures related to the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.