Voltaire Network

Statement by the President of the Security Council on Syria

Voltaire Network | New York (USA)
+
JPEG - 35.4 kb

“The Security Council welcomes the Secretary-General’s September 23, 2019 announcement of the agreement of the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Negotiations Commission for a credible, balanced, and inclusive Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva.

“The Security Council determines that the launch of the Syrian-owned and Syrian-led Constitutional Committee should be the beginning of the political process to end the Syrian conflict in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015) that meets the legitimate aspirations of all Syrians.

“The Security Council expresses its appreciation for the United Nations Special Envoy’s diplomatic engagement to finalize the agreement between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian opposition to form the Constitutional Committee, emphasizes its strong support for Special Envoy Pedersen and the United Nations’ initiative to convene the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, Switzerland by October 30, 2019.

“The Security Council reaffirms that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Syria, and that it can only be resolved through the full implementation of 2254.

“The Security Council reaffirms its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.”

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Statement by the President of the Security Council on Syria”, Voltaire Network, 8 October 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article207859.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Donald Trump, Alone Against All
Donald Trump, Alone Against All
by Thierry Meyssan
Theory and Practice of Human Rights
National Unity in Syria and Venezuela