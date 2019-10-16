Voltaire Network

The 15 camps of Daesh prisonners in « Rojava »

Voltaire Network
+

As at 6 October 2019, Kurdish mercenaries in "Rojava" were guarding, on behalf of the United States, seven detention camps for captured Daesh combatants, plus eight different camps for their wives and children.

According to YPG sources, the camps contained 14,800 jihadi fighters and several hundred thousand civilians related to them.

Today, we can reveal that the Syrian secret services had asked foreign countries concerned to take back their jihadi nationals made prisoners by the Syrian Arab Army. Many acquiesced to the request, while others - who are against the death penalty at home - have asked Syria to hang them. For her part, France opted for her citizens to be handed over to the Kurds, which has been done.

Three days before the Turkish invasion, the White House called on the Anti-Daesh Coalition members to recover their own nationals, on the understanding that the “Rojava“ is only a fiction and that the US troops were retreating to Iraq. France, Germany and other European nations gave Washington the cold shoulder [1].

On 13 October, the YPG announced that, taking advantage of the confusion created by the Turkish invasion, 785 members of Daesh fighter families had escaped from the Ain Issa camp.

[1] “White House Statement on Terrorists in Northern Syria”, Voltaire Network, 6 October 2019.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
 
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
All that is Hidden from you About Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (1/3)
 
France torches Lafarge cement plant in Syria
France torches Lafarge cement plant in Syria
 
Russian army occupies US military bases
Russian army occupies US military bases
 

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “The 15 camps of Daesh prisonners in « Rojava »”, Voltaire Network, 16 October 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article207950.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
by Thierry Meyssan
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
All that is Hidden from you About Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (1/3)
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
by Thierry Meyssan
Donald Trump, Alone Against All
Donald Trump, Alone Against All
by Thierry Meyssan