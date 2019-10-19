Voltaire Network

Meeting of a Russian interministerial delegation with Bashar al-Assad

Voltaire Network | Moscow (Russia)
+

On October 18, the Russian interdepartmental delegation, consisting of Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the Defence Ministry, was received by President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad in Damascus.

The discussion focused on the current situation on the ground in Syria in the context of growing tension in the north-east of the country. It was acknowledged that there was a need for measures to de-escalate tensions and ensure security in that area. The parties expressed a shared view that the way to reliable and long-term stabilisation in the zone to the east of the Euphrates was through the reinstatement of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the restoration of Syrian government control over all Syrian lands.

In addition, the parties considered in detail a set of issues associated with the launching and organisation of the efficient operation of the Constitutional Committee that is expected to be convened in Geneva in late October.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Memorandum of Understanding Between Turkey and the Russian Federation
Memorandum of Understanding Between Turkey and the Russian Federation
 
Press statement following Russian-Turkish talks
Press statement following Russian-Turkish talks
 
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
 
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
 

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Meeting of a Russian interministerial delegation with Bashar al-Assad”, Voltaire Network, 19 October 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article208050.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The New World is Emerging Before Us
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
by Thierry Meyssan
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
by Thierry Meyssan
Press statement following Russian-Turkish talks
Press statement following Russian-Turkish talks
by Vladimir Putin, Voltaire Network
 
Boris Johnson letter to Donald Tusk
Boris Johnson letter to Donald Tusk
by Boris Johnson, Voltaire Network
 
UK letter to the EU Council
UK letter to the EU Council
Voltaire Network
 
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
All that is Hidden from you About Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (1/3)
The genealogy of the Kurdish question
by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network
 