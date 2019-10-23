Voltaire Network

François Hollande, the first to acknowledge defeat

Former French president, Francois Hollande, is the first Western leader to acknowledge the defeat of the old world. In an interview with AFP, he stated:

"What took place in this, perhaps final, stage of the Syrian conflict? The victory of all those whom we did not want to see win: the regime of Bashar al-Assad, Turkey who, in reality, wants to track down the Kurds, who are our allies, and Vladimir Putin, who is the peace maker and whose soldiers came, at the same time as the Iranians, to protect and save the regime of Bashar al-Assad "

François Hollande observes the crisis of the Western world whose principal leader, US President Donald Trump, has decided to pull out of the game:

"We are facing a major issue for the future of NATO: how can we trust a US president, Donald Trump? "

