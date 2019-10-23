Voltaire Network

Putin urges Erdoğan to keep commitments

Voltaire Network
+

On 22 October 2019, in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Their five-hour meeting centered around bilateral trade relations and Turkey’s "Operation Peace Spring" in Syria.

The S-400 Air Defense System was delivered on schedule and without any snags. The construction of both the Akkuyu Civil Nuclear Power Plant and the Turkish Stream Pipeline is proceeding according to plan.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding [1] on the situation in Syria. It is based firstly on the respect of Syria‘s territorial integrity and Turkey’s security needs, and secondly on the Adana Agreement [2] concluded in 1998 between the governments of Hafez el-Assad and Süleyman Demirel.

The Agreement, whose clauses have long been kept secret, authorized the Turkish army to go after PKK terrorists launching bomb attacks against it from inside Syrian territory. At the time, the PKK artillery had a maximum range of 32 kilometers, hence the 32-kilometer area occupied today by the Turkish army. In addition, the Syrian Arab Republic had authorized the Turkish army to enforce permanent security measures within an area of 5 kilometers. Such provisions helped to put an end to the Syrian-Turkish tensions engendered by the political asylum granted to Abdullah Öcallan and the PKK.

The Russian-Turkish Memorandum confirms the legality of the Turkish "Operation Spring Peace" within a border area of 32 kilometers with the exception of the city of Qamishli. It makes no mention of US demands to shut down the northern land corridor linking Tehran to Beirut. Moreover, it does not set a deadline for the withdrawal of the Turkish army, which is now likely to impose a military occupation, as it has done in Cyprus and Iraq.

The memorandum also says nothing about the war crimes perpetrated by the Syrian Turkmen militia, serving as the Turkish army’s auxiliary forces, nor does it address the accusations made by Amnesty International [3] and the Times of London [4] about the Turkish Army’s deployment of white phosphorus.

[1] “Memorandum of Understanding Between Turkey and the Russian Federation”, Voltaire Network, 22 October 2019.

[2] “The Adana Security Agreement”, Voltaire Network, 20 October 1998.

[3] “Syria: Damning evidence of war crimes and other violations by Turkish forces and their allies”, Amnesty International, Octobre 18, 2019.

[4] “Evidence of Turkish phosphorus attack mounts in Syria”, Anthony Loyd, The Times, October 21, 2019.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

The Turkish invasion of Rojava
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
 
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
 
PKK/YPF terrorism, a border-based definition
PKK/YPF terrorism, a border-based definition
 
The 15 camps of Daesh prisonners in « Rojava »
The 15 camps of Daesh prisonners in « Rojava »
 

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Putin urges Erdoğan to keep commitments”, Voltaire Network, 23 October 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article208063.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The New World is Emerging Before Us
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
by Thierry Meyssan
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
by Thierry Meyssan