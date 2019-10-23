President Donald J. Trump Is Ending the War on American Energy and Delivering a New Era of Energy Dominance

The White House

“Instead of relying on foreign oil and foreign energy, we are now relying on American energy and American workers like never before.”

President Donald J. Trump

ESTABLISHING ENERGY DOMINANCE: President Donald J. Trump has implemented policies that increase energy production and advance energy independence.

Today, President Trump visited Pennsylvania to speak at the Shale Insight Conference—highlighting the incredible work being done to usher in a new era of energy independence.

President Trump’s agenda is promoting a boom in energy production and manufacturing, advancing energy independence, and establishing American energy dominance.

By unleashing America’s energy potential, the President is revitalizing local economies and creating jobs for American workers.

President Trump’s policies are ensuring domestic energy prices remain low and improving the quality of life for all Americans.

ABOLISHING THE WAR ON ENERGY: President Trump ended the costly war on energy that hurt America’s vital energy producers and cost American workers their jobs.

President Trump has ended the war on energy by rolling back excessive regulations.

The Administration ended the job killing policies put in place by the previous administration, like the Clean Power Plan and “stream protection rule.”

The President announced he is pulling the United States out of the fraudulent, ineffective, and one-sided Paris Climate Accord.

• Complying with the Paris Accord would have cost Americans billions of dollars and put millions of jobs at risk for no meaningful reduction of emissions.

• President Trump has opened up federally owned land and offshore areas for energy exploration and production.

President Trump completed a 40-year effort to open up the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge for American energy companies to explore and develop.

ADVANCING AMERICAN ENERGY: The Trump Administration is unleashing an unprecedented energy production boom and improving energy infrastructure.

The United States is now the world leader in oil and natural gas production.

• Crude oil production reached a record high last year and is projected to reach another record high this year.

• Natural gas production is on pace to set a record high in 2019, which would be the third straight year of record production.

This energy production boom is leading to increasingly more energy exports.

• In 2018, coal exports reached their highest level in 5 years.

• Crude oil exports reached a record average of 2 million barrels per day last year, and have averaged a record 2.8 million barrels per day so far this year.

The Trump Administration has taken action to improve America’s energy infrastructure.

• The Trump Administration has approved permits for nationally important infrastructure such as the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

• President Trump has taken action to improve and expedite the Federal permitting process for energy and other infrastructure projects.