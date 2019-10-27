Voltaire Network

The modified face of the Levant

In Lebanon, banks have been closed for 10 days. Cash dispensers are empty. A wave of protests is sweeping the country. All roads are blocked. One can only take back roads, if known. Beirut airport is inaccessible.

In Iraq, protests have resumed, particularly in Shia areas. In the past month, the crackdown left more than 200 people dead. As in the case of Lebanon since 1943, Iraq since 2005 has a constitution which distributes power according to religious affiliation. This system was designed by the colonizers to maintain these countries in a state of dependency despite their official independence.

In Syria, provisioning via Lebanon has been suspended due to the interruption of the Beirut-Damascus axis. However, the country is self-sufficient in terms of food and commercial traffic with Turkey has been restored, with new products already reaching the markets in Aleppo.

