Voltaire Network

Germany seeks military involvement in the Greater Middle East

Voltaire Network
+

The German delegation arrives in Cairo

The Munich Security Conference is holding two seminars between Arab and German leaders, the first on 25-26 October in Cairo and the second on 27-28 October in Doha.

Egypt - alongside Syria and Saudi Arabia - is engaged against the Muslim Brotherhood, while Qatar - together with Turkey and Iran - supports this secret society.

Egyptian President Abd al-Fattah al-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry and Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit were among the 40-odd participants in the Cairo meeting, including the Foreign Ministers of Niger, Uganda and Djibouti.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, his Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, are expected to attend the Doha meeting with about forty other personalities including the Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister, the President of Iraqi Kurdistan, and the UN special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths. The recipient of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize from Yemen, Tawakkol Karman, will represent the Muslim Brotherhood.

The German government will be represented at both meetings by the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Niels Annen, formerly a researcher at the German Marshall Fund and then a Socialist MP.

This initiative of the Munich Security Conference comes at a time when it has not organized events outside Germany for two years and Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to implement the recommendations of the German Marshall Fund and the Stiftung Wissenschaft Politik: Engage militarily in the expanded Middle East alongside the United States.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Germany seeks military involvement in the Greater Middle East”, Voltaire Network, 28 October 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article208132.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The New World is Emerging Before Us
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish operation "Source of Peace" (3/3)
The Turkish invasion of Rojava
by Thierry Meyssan
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
All that is hidden from you about the Turkish Operation "Source of Peace" (2/3)
Kurdistan, imagined by French colonialism
by Thierry Meyssan
Donald Trump on the Death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Donald Trump on the Death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
by Donald Trump, Voltaire Network
 
NATO behind the Turkish attack in Syria
NATO behind the Turkish attack in Syria
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Syria takes back its oil fields
Syria takes back its oil fields
Voltaire Network
 
Erdogan wants the Bomb
“The Art of War”
Erdogan wants the Bomb
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 