On 1 November 2019, the Lebanese central bank authorized the reopening of private banks, while deciding to indefinitely impose restrictions on withdrawls and transfers abroad to $ 2,500 per week. This measure applies to everyone, including businesses and foreigners.

The current protests in Lebanon were sparked by a cash crisis, inhibiting money withdrawals from bank accounts and ATMs. In the circumstances, the government and parliament were forced to hastily adopt a new tax, soon to be rescinded.

The two weeks of nationwide protests left at least three people dead. Roadblocks cut off all major roads, rendering the airport inaccessible. Lebanon was isolated from the rest of the world.

As in 2005, the presence of Serbs trained by Gene Sharp (AEI / Otpor / Canvas) could be verified on the ground. [1].