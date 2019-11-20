Voltaire Network

In Syria, Christian populations protected by Russian Army

The Russian army has deployed to Tal Tamr, in northern Syria, to protect the population from abuses at the hands of the Turkish army and the PKK/YPG Kurdish militias.

The city of Tal Tamr was annexed by the PKK/YPG to "Rojava", the state devised by the Pentagon in 2013 as part of the plan for redrawing the Middle East. At that point, the PKK-YPF proceeded to push out many Assyrian Christians, who constituted the majority, replacing them with Kurds.

For its part, the Turkish army is destroying all non-Muslim monuments in its path, and consequently the traces of a Christian presence.

