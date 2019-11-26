Voltaire Network

OPCW report was falsified

Wikileaks has released an email originating from an OPCW inspector (attached document) in which he expresses his concern over the grave omissions and intentional bias of the organization’s report on the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ghouta area of Damascus on 7 April 2018 [1].

The OPCW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.

This email was strongly criticized by the current Director-General of the OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias González of Spain, but received the approval of his predecessor, Brazilian Ambassador José Bustani. [2]

While not explicitly accusing Syria [3], the OPCW report lends credence to the accusations formulated by the Army of Islam, the White Helmets and the French government against Damascus. [4]

This deception was used as a justification for a joint bomb attack on Syria perpetrated by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on the night of 13-14 April 2018.

Refuting the accusations made against Syria, Russia had unsuccessfully introduced 17 eye-witnesses to testify before the OPCW in The Hague (photo). [5]

Subsequently, France suggested that the OPCW could explicitly designate culprits by a simple majority, profoundly altering the meaning of the International Treaty and the logic of international law. [6]

Thus collapses one of the pillars of Western propaganda against Syria. [7].

