OPCW report was falsified

Wikileaks has released an email originating from an OPCW inspector (attached document) in which he expresses his concern over the grave omissions and intentional bias of the organization’s report on the alleged chemical weapons attack in the Ghouta area of Damascus on 7 April 2018 [1].
The OPCW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.
This email was strongly criticized by the current Director-General of the OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias González of Spain, but received the approval of his predecessor, Brazilian Ambassador José Bustani. [2]
While not explicitly accusing Syria [3], the OPCW report lends credence to the accusations formulated by the Army of Islam, the White Helmets and the French government against Damascus. [4]
This deception was used as a justification for a joint bomb attack on Syria perpetrated by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on the night of 13-14 April 2018.
Refuting the accusations made against Syria, Russia had unsuccessfully introduced 17 eye-witnesses to testify before the OPCW in The Hague (photo). [5]
Subsequently, France suggested that the OPCW could explicitly designate culprits by a simple majority, profoundly altering the meaning of the International Treaty and the logic of international law. [6]
Thus collapses one of the pillars of Western propaganda against Syria. [7].
Attached documents
|
(PDF - 1.6 Mb)
[1] REPORT OF THE FACT-FINDING MISSION REGARDING THE INCIDENT OF ALLEGED USE OF TOXIC CHEMICALS AS A WEAPON IN DOUMA, SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC, ON 7 APRIL 2018, OPCW, March 1, 2019.
[2] “Panel Criticizes ‘Unacceptable Practices’ in the OPCW’s investigation of the Alleged Chemical Attack in Douma, Syria on April 7th 2018”, Courage, October 23, 2019
[3] « L’OIAC n’a pas observé d’usage d’armes prohibées par la Syrie », Réseau Voltaire, 3 mars 2019.
[4] « Évaluation nationale du ministère français de la Défense sur l’attaque chimique du 7 avril 2018 », Réseau Voltaire, 14 avril 2018.
[5] “17 eyewitnesses testify before the OPCW”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 28 April 2018.
[6] “France proposes to change the by laws of the OIAC”, Translation Anoosha Boralessa, Voltaire Network, 6 May 2018.
[7] “From Iraqi weapons of mass destruction to Syrian chemical weapons”, Translation Pete Kimberley; “The Cycle of Lies”, by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network, 5 March 2019 and 1 May 2018.