Anti-Christian shoes in Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan

Turkish-based footwear company FLO manufactures shoes that are designed to crush the symbol of Christianity, the cross, with every step you take.

This product is currently available over the counter in Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Islam was founded by Muhammad who received a Christian upbringing. His first wife was also Christian.

When the Umayyads introduced Islam to the Levant, they were greeted in Damascus as true Christians, albeit of a new rite suitable for the Bedouins. It was only with time that Islam turned against the Christians, at first by imposing a special tax since they did not pay the Muslim zakat, then by demanding a heavier tax, until one day Daesh came along and expelled them in droves.