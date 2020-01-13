Voltaire Network

UN suspends voting rights of 7 states

Voltaire Network
+

In accordance with a rule adopted in October 2019 by the General Assembly, the United Nations has suspended the voting rights of seven of its members and is contemplating sanctions against three others:

- Comoros (at the end of the UNGA 74th session)
- Gambia (presently)
- Lesotho (presently)
- Lebanon (presently)
- Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (presently)
- Central African Republic (presently)
- Sao Tome and Principe (at the end of the UNGA 74th session)
- Somalia (at the end of the UNGA 74th session)
- Tonga (presently)
- Yemen (presently)

None of these states are up to date with their financial contributions.

However, it is materially impossible for many of them to settle their dues as a result of the unilateral banking sanctions imposed by the US.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “UN suspends voting rights of 7 states”, Voltaire Network, 13 January 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article208887.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Behind the Scenes of U.S./Iran Relations
Preparing for a new war
Preparing for a new war
by Thierry Meyssan
For the European Union, the time has come to use force