In accordance with a rule adopted in October 2019 by the General Assembly, the United Nations has suspended the voting rights of seven of its members and is contemplating sanctions against three others:

Comoros (at the end of the UNGA 74th session)

Gambia (presently)

Lesotho (presently)

Lebanon (presently)

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (presently)

Central African Republic (presently)

Sao Tome and Principe (at the end of the UNGA 74th session)

Somalia (at the end of the UNGA 74th session)

Tonga (presently)

Yemen (presently)

None of these states are up to date with their financial contributions.

However, it is materially impossible for many of them to settle their dues as a result of the unilateral banking sanctions imposed by the US.