NATO to rescue Taiwan

In the context of NATO’s expansion to the Indo-Pacific region [1], the Organization perceives the political protests in Hong Kong as an opportunity and the Taiwanese President, Tsai Ing-wen, as an invaluable ally.

In 1989, the United States, France and the United Kingdom had endorsed a coup d’état attempt by Zhao Ziyang. [2] NATO and CIA strategist Gene Sharp was in Tiananmen Square in charge of orchestrating the events that turned into a confrontation and massacre. [3] Those three Western powers reacted to the fiasco by exfiltrating approximately 400 of Zhao Ziyang’s followers towards Hong Kong, then a British colony, in a covert operation dubbed "Yellow Bird". [4] Similarly, the protests and culminating riots, which have recently rattled Hong Kong - now a part of the People’s Republic of China -, were organized by the former network of Yellow Bird operatives. Here again, given the dismal failure, the same three powers have started to exfiltrate the ringleaders towards Taiwan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen - re-elected on 11 January 2020 for a third term - wants to denounce the 1992 agreement ("one country, but two systems") and proclaim her country’s independence from mainland China. She declared an "information war" and passed a law last year penalizing those who relayed fake news originating from China. In her eyes, the unrest in Hong Kong legitimizes her position and justifies her granting asylum to runaway rabble rousers.

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen [5] considers that after the United States in 2016 and France in 2017 allegedly in the throes of Russian fake news, Taiwan will be the next country to be hit by fake news, this time from China. It is therefore on this Far Eastern front that democracy must be defended in the face of authoritarianism.

Germany and France stand ready to support Taiwan militarily against China.