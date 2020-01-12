E3 statement on the JCPoA

Statement from the heads of state and government of France, Germany and the United Kingdom

We, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, share fundamental common security interests, along with our European partners. One of them is upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime, and ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) plays a key role in this respect.

Together, we have made clear our regret and concern at the decision by the United States to withdraw from the JCPoA and to re-impose sanctions on Iran.

Despite increasingly difficult circumstances, we have worked hard to preserve the agreement. All remaining parties to the JCPoA, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran, with the EU as coordinator, have stated their continuing commitment to preserve the JCPoA.

It is essential that Iran return to full compliance with its commitments under the agreement. We have expressed our deep concern at the actions taken by Iran in violation of its commitments since July 2019. These actions must be reversed. We reserve recourse to all the provisions of the JCPoA to preserve it and to resolve the issues related to Iran’s implementation of its JCPoA commitments within its framework.

We will also need to define a long-term framework for Iran’s nuclear programme.

Recent events have highlighted Iran’s destabilising role in the region, including through the IRGC and Al-Qods force. Our commitment to the security of our allies and partners in the region is unwavering. We must address - through diplomacy and in a meaningful way - shared concerns about Iran’s destabilizing regional activities, including those linked to its missile programme. We reiterate our readiness to continue our engagement for de-escalation and stability in the region.

We note Iran’s announcement with regard to the shooting down of UIA Flight PS752 and commit to working with Iran on next steps.

Today, our message is clear: we remain committed to the JCPoA and to preserving it; we urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the agreement and return to full compliance; we call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation; and we remain ready to engage with Iran on this agenda in order to preserve the stability of the region.